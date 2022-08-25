STANTON — Linda A. Whitson, age 80, of Stanton, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester.
Linda Anne Whitson was born on May 23, 1942, in Randolph, the daughter of Clifford and Ruth (Betts) Peter. She grew up on the family farm, graduating from Randolph High School in 1960. On April 8, 1961, she married Jack Whitson. They were both longtime members of the Stanton United Methodist Church. Linda drove school bus for 17 years at Randolph Schools along with her husband Jack. She then worked in various positions for Community Resource Bank from 1982 up until her retirement in 2015. During her years at the bank, she also organized numerous senior citizen bus trips and thoroughly enjoyed taking part in them herself.
Linda enjoyed her get-togethers with the Ladies' Birthday Club from the Stanton community. She enjoyed playing the piano, both at her church and her home. Her baking was second to none (even without recipes). She loved playing cards, always willing to start a game of 500 with anyone who came through the door. She loved the outdoors, spending much of her time in the flower and vegetable garden as well as watching the birds. She also enjoyed traveling and the many annual trips to the cabin in Deerwood, MN. Linda loved sports, supporting her kids and grandkids in their athletics, attending as many games as she could. She also frequently tuned into the Twins game. Her family was the most important thing to her and spending Wednesdays with her great-granddaughter Presley was the highlight of her week.
Survivors include her children Lynn (Brian) Valek, Mark (Jennifer) Whitson, and Kevin (Tamara) Whitson; grandchildren Stephanie (Brent) and Cole (Caroline) Valek, Elizabeth (Joe), Sydney (Ryan), and Adrienne Whitson, Alyssa (Jesse) and Alexander Whitson, Tyler (Lauren) and Adam (Megan) Thomforde; great-granddaughter Presley; brother John Peter (Carol); sister-in-law Gloria Peter, as well as nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2011; her parents, Clifford and Ruth Peter; and her brothers Glenn and Ralph Peter, and her sister-in-law Luanne Peter.
Visitation was held on Sunday, August 28, from 3-6 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy.19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. The funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 29, at 11:00 am at the Stanton United Methodist Church. There also was a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Active pallbearers were Cole Valek, Alexander Whitson, Tyler and Adam Thomforde, and Jason and Jeffrey Peter. Honorary pallbearers were the remaining grandchildren; Stephanie, Elizabeth, Sydney, Alyssa, Adrienne, and great granddaughter, Presley. Interment was in the Stanton Cemetery. A luncheon was served at the church following the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.lundberg funeral.com. The service was recorded and may be viewed on her obituary page there by clicking the link right below her obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Stanton United Methodist Church, the Randolph-Hampton Fire Department, or to the family.