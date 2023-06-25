Lester Rud

NORTHFIELD — Lester Rud, age 95, passed away Friday evening, June 23, 2023, at Cannon Valley Suites at the Northfield Retirement Community.

Service information

Jul 1
Visitation
Saturday, July 1, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
St. John's Lutheran Church - Webster
4376 41st St. West
Webster, MN 55088
Jul 1
Funeral
Saturday, July 1, 2023
11:00AM
St. John's Lutheran Church - Webster
4376 41st St. West
Webster, MN 55088
