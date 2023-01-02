LeRoy Swarts

NORTHFIELD — LeRoy "Lee/Junior" Swarts III, 77, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at home.

Service information

Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
