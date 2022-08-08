NORTHFIELD — Leo Lawlor, 87, passed away on Sunday morning, August 7, 2022 at home.
Leo Michael Lawlor was born on August 15, 1934, in Ames, IA, to Joseph and Loretto Lawlor. He attended St. Cecelia's School and graduated from Ames High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, then graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in 1959. Leo was introduced to Bernadette Tepesch of Waukon, IA, by his best friend in May 1960, and the couple was married on December 27, 1960. Leo began teaching English and Speech in the Ames Community School district in 1970. He received a Master's Degree from Iowa State University, and he was promoted to Media Director for the school district, from which he retired in 1990.
In retirement, Leo became a small business owner of North American Enterprise, and he received US design patents on his products. The system is still in place in many schools and libraries, including the Northfield Public Library. Leo was on the board of the Ames Historic Society and was a member of the Ames and Northfield Rotary Clubs. Leo and Bernie moved to Northfield in 2008. The couple enjoyed international and domestic travels throughout their marriage. Leo was a musician, photographer and an avid gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernadette; his three daughters: Stephanie (Steve) Eickert, Sue (David) Rod, Sara (Bill) Collins; eight grandchildren: Chelsea (Will), Natalie, and Shelby (Nate), Liza (Zac), Alex (Bri), Griffin, Harrison & Parker; four great-grandchildren: Oliver, Everett, Oscar, and Lydia. He was preceded in death by parents, his sister Margi Marek and his brothers Joseph and Conrad Lawlor.
A private service has been held with family.
Memorials are preferred to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.