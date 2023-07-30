Lenora Thompson

WELLS, MINNESOTA — Lenora (Petersen) Thompson, 90, a long-time resident of the Northfield area, passed surrounded by

To send flowers to the family of Lenora Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
11:30AM-12:00PM
Mahn Family Funeral Home
1624 37th Street. NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 2
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
12:00PM-2:30PM
Mahn Family Funeral Home
1624 37th Street. NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Aug 2
Committal
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
2:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments