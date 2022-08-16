NORTHFIELD — Lena "Lee" Young, age 91, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Northfield Retirement Community.
Lena was born to Martin and Grace (Zofel) Winkelhorst on December 3, 1930, in Lebanon, South Dakota. Her family moved often and in the early '40s they settled in Akeley, Minnesota and Lee graduated from Akeley High School in 1948. She worked in Edgerton until she married Walter Young on November 4, 1950. After their marriage, Walter served in the United States Navy and Lee lived in Santa Barbara, California. Following his honorable discharge, they returned to Minnesota and lived in Bloomington. In 1960, they moved to Burnsville where Lee worked a variety of jobs. Lee moved to Northfield in September of 2016.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Radanke (Scot Gordon) of Webster; grandsons Tony Nielsen (Hannah Landberg) of McGrath, MN, Dustin Nielsen (Sara Hovdet) of Webster; great granddaughter Avery Nielsen and baby on the way of Webster; and her sister Maybelle Kriens of Backus. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son Steven; her son-in-law Darrell; her brother Paul Winkelhorst; and brother-in-law Dale Kriens.
Services will be held at a later date and will be posted on our website when dates and time are set. northfieldfuneral.com.
