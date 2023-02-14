Lawrence "Chuck" Stangler

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Lawrence "Chuck" Stangler, age 87, of Scottsdale, AZ, and retired pharmacist formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, with his family at his side and under the care of hospice at his daughter's home.

Service information

Feb 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 23, 2023
10:00AM
Feb 23
Visitation
Thursday, February 23, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Feb 22
Visitation
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Feb 22
Rosary
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
4:00PM
