...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of light to moderate snow will
occur overnight through the Wednesday morning commute as winds
increase steadily and gust as high as 45 mph. A flash freeze is
likely and whiteout conditions are possible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Lawrence "Chuck" Stangler, age 87, of Scottsdale, AZ, and retired pharmacist formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, with his family at his side and under the care of hospice at his daughter's home.
Lawrence was born to Edward and Lillian (Wesley) Stangler on May 21, 1935, in Kilkenny, Minnesota. In high school, Chuck participated in the marching band playing the sopusaphone. Chuck graduated from Waterville High School in 1951 and then attended Mankato State University before transferring to the University of Minnesota where he received his doctorate from the School of Pharmacy. During college, he met his future wife, Lois, on a blind date. The couple were united in marriage October 12, 1957, at St Lawrence Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
His first pharmacy job was in Falcon Heights. The family later moved to Northfield where he worked at Telander Drug. After the previous owner, Norm, retired, Chuck and Lois purchased the drugstore and later started Village Drug and Bridgeman's Restaurant. Now the location of Sterling Drug. In 1980, they moved to Scottsdale where he worked in the pharmacy at Walgreens for 19 years. Lois sadly passed away in 2003. Chuck stayed in Arizona until just recently when he returned to Northfield.
Chuck's charitable and involvement in the community and organizations were endless. In Northfield he was a member at Church of St Dominic's Catholic Church served with the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the local Jaycees. He was awarded the Young Business Owner of the Year by the Jaycees and co-chaired the DJJD. He served on the board of directors at Northfield Retirement Community as well. Chuck wrote a weekly article for the Northfield News on health for many years.
In Arizona, Chuck volunteered much of his time to those in need and other charitable organizations. He distributed medication with Mission of Mercy to those families in need for health and life saving measures. He served as treasurer at St. Vincent DePaul charity and volunteered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help both in Scottsdale. For all his help, Chuck remained a humbled man. A true gentleman who had a great sense of humor and always a witty pun for you. He was an avid reader reading a book a week and wrote poetry including a poem for each of his grandchildren for their wedding. He was a gracious host who made everyone feel welcomed and as a husband, father, grandfather...he was just the best. Chuck and Lois enjoyed playing cards, traveling, or taking the young family camping.
Chuck is survived by his children Cindy Green of Northfield, Robert (Susan) of Northfield, Nancy (Jim) Pappas of Chandler, AZ, Larry (Marnie) of Scottsdale; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his brothers Edward (Mary) of Apple Valley, Leo (Cheryl) of Tucson, AZ; and his sister-in-law Gisele Stangler of Plymouth. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brother Jerome Stangler; and a sister Lorraine (Gerald) Heyer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Church of St Dominic's Catholic Church in Northfield on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. The rosary will be recited by the Knights of Columbus (Council 1516) beginning at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22 in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Kilkenny. The service will be livestreamed at: https://vimeo.com/event/2883688