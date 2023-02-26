NORTHFIELD — Laurie Anne Hale, age 70, passed away at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday morning, February 24, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Laurie Hale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD — Laurie Anne Hale, age 70, passed away at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday morning, February 24, 2023.
Born June 2, 1952, in Faribault, the fifth of five daughters, to Ivan and Marjorie (Pirkl) Hale, she attended Catholic schools and graduated with Bethlehem Academy's class of 1970. While attending Mankato State College, she met her future husband, Peter Yungen, originally from Zumbrota, while he was living in Faribault and working at KDHL. The couple moved to San Francisco in 1973.
Laurie began her career in financial services at Bank of America, in San Francisco, first in their stock transfer department, and later in their trust and investment division. She held positions of Secretary, Correspondence Editor and Administrative Assistant. When Bank of America sold their trust business to Wells Fargo Bank in 1987 she continued working in the trust business at Wells Fargo in Palo Alto, California. Her last job title was Risk Management Consultant, Assistant Vice President. She retired from Wells in 2010 after 35 years of service.
In 1980 Laurie and Peter married and purchased a house in San Mateo, California where they resided for 35 years. In 2015, after living in California for 42 years, the couple returned to Minnesota and became residents of Northfield.
Laurie and Pete enjoyed many beach vacations in Hawaii and Mexico as well as traveling around other states, Canada and Europe. Laurie and her sisters made many fond memories with their sister's trips. She also enjoyed downhill skiing at resorts around Lake Tahoe and bicycle riding in Golden Gate Park and across the Golden Gate Bridge in her younger days.
Laurie happily shared her homes with budgies and cockatiels for 47 years and thought of her pet birds as family she dearly loved. She enjoyed gardening and growing house plants. She maintained a collection of succulent plants and a beautiful succulent garden at the California house. She loved blue jeans, white shirts, stripes, jewelry, chocolate, Dairy Queen and reading the Sunday paper. She loved looking at house floor plans and designing them on paper. She enjoyed bird watching and viewing other wildlife from her home above Spring Creek in Northfield.
She is survived by husband Peter, sisters Jean Mary Hale (Bob Sellers) of Northfield, LaVonne Klea of West Hills, CA, Kathy Stevermer (Larry) of Mankato, Linda Sammon (Tom) of Faribault, several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law John Yungen and sister-in-law Anna Thomforde. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Troy Manderfeld.
Services were private. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. Memorials are preferred to the Cancer and Infusion Center at Northfield Hospital or Allina Hospice.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.