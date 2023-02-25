NORTHFIELD — Laurel Engquist, age 65, entered life eternal on Friday, February 24, 2023 at her home in Northfield surrounded by her loved ones after battling breast cancer for over 23 years.
Laurel Diann (Grefe) Engquist was born on November 30, 1957 in Fairmont, MN, the daughter of Herman and Darla Mae (Wohlrabe) Grefe. She married Lee Engquist on July 5, 1980 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fairmont, where she was also baptized and confirmed. They made their home in Northfield, MN, where they raised two children, Andrew and Katie.
Laurel was a 1976 graduate of Fairmont High School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Concordia College, St. Paul MN in 1980. In 2004 she earned a Master of Arts Degree in Education from Hamline University. She taught at Trinity and Peace Lutheran Schools in Faribault prior to starting her family. When her children were young she taught piano lessons from home, and in 1991 she joined the staff at Northfield Public Schools where she was trained as a Reading Recovery Teacher. This training would forever change how she taught. Her life goal was to help children discover the joy of reading. After 18 years teaching in Northfield, she accepted a Reading Recovery position in the Shakopee School district where she taught from 2009-2012. From 2012-2016 she worked in District 196 at Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley. Upon the birth of their first grandchild in 2016, Laurel retired to help care for and devote more attention to her family.
Laurel was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault for over 40 years, where she served in various capacities as an organist, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and on the organ committee. She also served on the Board of Education at Trinity Lutheran Church and most recently for Faribault Lutheran School. For many years she helped to organize the Lucia Dagen festival for the Swedish Club in Northfield. Laurel and Lee hosted international musicians during the Vintage Band Festival and grew friendships across continents. Her favorite pastimes were playing with her grandchildren, sharing a glass of wine with close friends, traveling, curling up with a good book and listening to classical music.
Laurel and her family share a deep appreciation for all those who helped her by offering numerous acts of kindness, and also for the amazing medical teams who supported her throughout her cancer journey - you were truly her angels here on earth.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Lee Engquist; children, Andrew (Christa) Engquist and Katie (Joe) Henefield; grandchildren, Emerson and Adeline Henefield, Noelle and Elsie Engquist; mother-in-law, Joan Engquist; siblings, Juleen Breitbarth and Thomas (Mary) Grefe; brothers-in-law, Jayson (David Winkworth) Engquist and Dale (Sheri Fine) Engquist; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Darla Mae Grefe; father-in-law, Howard Engquist; and brother-in-law, Neal Breitbarth.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN at 11 a.m. with visitation at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield.
The family requests memorials be directed to organizations that support causes important to Laurel, including food and housing insecurity, cancer research and spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ. Please read a book to a child and share the joy of reading in Laurel's memory.