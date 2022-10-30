NORTHFIELD — Larry Celander, 70, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in Northfield.
Larry Arthur Celander was born on February 1, 1952, to Vincent and Jeanne (Sundberg) Celander in East Chain, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from East Chain High School. Larry earned his undergraduate degree and juris doctorate from Hamline University. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Hamline and was incredibly proud of his achievement.
His happiest years were spent employed as a tax attorney at various firms in the Twin Cities. He was an avid follower of politics and enjoyed volunteering for several Democratic campaigns. Larry had a keen sense of humor and was incredibly kind and honest. Most of all he was a devoted father and grandfather, always happy to tag along to sports games and band concerts. He struggled with bipolar disorder his entire life but never let it define who he was.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Laura Cruz of Northfield; grandchildren, Eric, Mariana and Benjamin; mother to his children, Vicki Celander of Northfield; and sister, Marcy (Jeff) Hiltz of Belle Plain. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric and parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, November 11, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Northfield Cemetery following the service.
