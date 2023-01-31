Lance B. Crombie

NORTHFIELD — Lance Brian Crombie, age 83, of Northfield, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Northfield Hospital-Long Term Care. Lance had a passion for trying to make the world a better place and so much more. His smile and blue eyes will never be forgotten!
Lance was born to Dr. Francis Joseph and Veronica (Zankl) Crombie on March 31, 1939, in North Saint Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from Stillwater High School, B.S. Natural Sciences at St. John's University, M.S and Ph.D. in Microbiology and Biochemistry, University of Minnesota. He worked in cancer research for many years and helped produce anti-rejection serum for human kidney transplant recipients.
He was united in marriage to Eleanor M. Dufault on September 1, 1962, in Oklee, MN. Lance is survived by his children, Kathleen D. Crombie (Bill Hoye) of Glenview, IL; Daniel Crombie (Laura Code) of Northfield, MN; Brent Crombie (Amanda) of Bloomington; Ross Crombie (Keiko Nakazato) and son-in-law Burton Presberg of Oakland CA and 5 grandchildren, Prunella Crombie Presberg, Kai Crombie, Takumi Crombie, Peyton Crombie, and Gracen Crombie; his siblings Mary (Noel Allard) Gemma Crombie and 63 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor; brothers Terence and Brian (Corky), sister Patricia (Paddy), and grandson Zachary Crombie Presberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at the Church of Saint Dominic's Catholic Church in Northfield on Saturday March 25, 2023, at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, the Lance Crombie Memorial Scholarship has been established at St. John's University. Donations can be mailed to Saint John's University, PO Box 7222, Collegeville, MN 56321 or on the website www.giveSJU.combiermanfuneralhome.com.