FARIBAULT — Lana Good, age 77, of Faribault, MN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
Lana Jean, the daughter of Carroll and Phyllis (Johnson) Bestul, was born on July 29, 1945 in Northfield, MN. She graduated from Northfield High School with the Class of 1963. She married Dr. Roy Good on October 18, 1968 in Brookings, SD. They moved from Northfield to Faribault and spent their lives there. Lana had a passion for flowers and loved filling her yard with mums in the fall. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends playing cards and board games.
She is survived by her sons, Peter (Michael) Wetzel and Douglas Edman; sisters, Karen Nord, Linda (Bruce) McKinnon, Victoria (Stephen) Gergen, and Kim (Scott) Sydnes; brothers, Terry (Jenny) Bestul and Todd (Lisa) Bestul; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Dr. Roy "Doc" Good, her parents and niece, Thea Bestul.
A Private Family Interment will be held at Prairie Creek Cemetery, Dennison, MN.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
