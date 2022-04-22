Kenneth Snede

NORTHFIELD — Kenneth Anfin Snede died on April 21, 2022, at the age of 92 years. Ken was the third son of Peter and Christine Snede, Norwegian immigrants who had settled in the Midway district of St. Paul. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and visited Norway twice to meet his family. Ken graduated from Wilson High School in 1948 and worked for Northwest Airlines before a sense of duty and a spirit of adventure led him to enlist in the Army. The Army sent him on a ship to the northernmost regions of the globe - Labrador, Baffin Island, Greenland and Newfoundland. Upon completion of his service, he married Joyce Brenden on September 12, 1953. They had met on a blind date arranged by his close friend Roger Schaaf who was also Joyce's cousin. Pursuing an education, Ken and Joyce moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Ken attended Spartan School of Aeronautics. Upon graduating with certification in Airline Mechanics, they returned to Minnesota where Ken worked for North Central Airlines. An Orrin Thompson home in west Bloomington was home for the couple and their children Kris and Jim for 17 years. The next adventure for Ken and Joyce began with a weekend trip to Lake Havasu City, Arizona to purchase a desert homesite. In 1975, after building Ken's design for their dream home, they loaded an 18 foot UHaul truck and headed south to warmer weather. For 31 years they enjoyed their new home, new friends and new jobs. A desire to be close to family brought them back to Minnesota in 2006. They settled into a new townhome in Northfield, and loved having someone else take care of the lawn and do the shoveling. Their next move took them to the Northfield Retirement Center. The final chapter of Ken's life was written at Arbor Lane Memory Care facility in Burnsville.
Ken was a man of great faith. He had a church home every place he lived: Bethlehem Lutheran (St. Paul), Transfiguration Lutheran (Bloomington, MN), Mt. Olive Lutheran (Lake Havasu City, AZ) and Bethel Lutheran (Northfield).
Ken loved woodworking, annual Tauck tours, fresh salmon and lutefisk (followed by a dose of Pepto Bismol). Ken was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, an infant daughter and his wife of 64 years Joyce. Surviving him are his children Kris Henry (Bill) and Jim Snede (Cheryl), five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Judy and Daryl Kuyper.
Services will be private .Interment with Military Honors will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.