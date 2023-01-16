MONTGOMERY — Kenneth John Goettl, age 90, of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18 from 3:30pm-8pm with KC Rosary in the evening at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 19 at 10:30am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus and Father George Grafsky officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Montgomery area Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Most Holy Redeemer School Kitchen Program or the American Legion Boys State Endowment. Interment will be in the Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Kenneth was born on April 23, 1932 in Mankato to Norbert and Veronica (Reiderer) Goettl. He attended St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Elementary School, and graduated from Loyola High School in Mankato. He served in the United States Army. Kenneth was united in marriage to Dolores Irene Kruse on October 30, 1954 at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Mankato. Together they raised their family and farmed.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 79, 3rd District Commander for the American Legion, State Vice Commander of the American Legion, VFW member post 5340, KC member, Most Holy Redeemer School Board. Kenneth enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, crafts, puzzles, baking, canning, and traveling.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Jane Goettl of St. Paul, Darlene (Glenn) Wondra of Montgomery, Bruce (Cynthia) Goettl of Montgomery, John (Colleen) Goettl of Montgomery, Christine Mansfield of Montgomery, Kerry (Tammie) Goettl of Holt, Florida, and Brenda (Donnie) McKeever of Dundas; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Fitterer of North Mankato, and Mark Goettl of Plymouth.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Goettl January 15, 2001; his parents; siblings, Ronald Goettl and Rosella Jewison.