MONTGOMERY — Kenneth John Goettl, age 90, of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18 from 3:30pm-8pm with KC Rosary in the evening at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 19 at 10:30am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus and Father George Grafsky officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Montgomery area Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Most Holy Redeemer School Kitchen Program or the American Legion Boys State Endowment. Interment will be in the Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis.

