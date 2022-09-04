Kenneth Erickson

NORTHFIELD — Kenneth Warner Erickson, age 90, passed away peacefully at the Benedictine Living Community in Northfield, MN on September 3rd, 2022. His family was by his side. Ken is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Linnea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warner Erickson and Hilma Peterson. Ken leaves behind his children, Tim (Dinamarie) Erickson, Connie (Bob) Storck, Jill (Tim) Mahr and Ken J. Erickson, along with his grandchildren, Jenna, Hannah, Nathan, Katy, Bailey, Emma and Ava.
Ken was born July 12th, 1932 in Duluth, MN. He grew up in the area, and in 7th grade, was seated behind Linnea in school. The rest is history. As a young man, Ken served in the U.S. Air Force and was trained in map compilation. Following his military service, Ken and Linnea settled back in Duluth, where he designed and built some of the finest homes in the Twin Ports area. Ken also worked for many years as an assessor and right-of-way agent for St. Louis County. Ken and his family also lived in Proctor, MN for a number of years, and after retiring, he and Linnea moved to Northfield to be closer to family. Ken enjoyed taking his family on camping trips, and in his later years, spent many summers in Grand Marais, MN, camping and fishing on the North Shore of Lake Superior. He also had an amazing baseball cap collection.
Ken will be remembered as someone who never sought the spotlight for himself; instead, he was always concerned with the needs of others. He worked quietly but diligently behind the scenes to support and encourage his family in their many endeavors. Ken was a good man and a dependable friend who could be counted on in times of need.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, September 10th at Emmaus Church in Northfield, with visitation at 1:00PM and a funeral service to follow at 2:00PM. Interment will be at Northfield Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
