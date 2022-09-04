Kenneth Erickson

NORTHFIELD — Kenneth Warner Erickson, age 90, passed away peacefully at the Benedictine Living Community in Northfield, MN on September 3rd, 2022. His family was by his side. Ken is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Linnea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warner Erickson and Hilma Peterson. Ken leaves behind his children, Tim (Dinamarie) Erickson, Connie (Bob) Storck, Jill (Tim) Mahr and Ken J. Erickson, along with his grandchildren, Jenna, Hannah, Nathan, Katy, Bailey, Emma and Ava.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Erickson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Saturday, September 10, 2022
1:00PM-1:50PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 10
Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments