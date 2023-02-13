RANDOLPH — Katie Pelkey Creighton, age 50, passed away at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023.
Katie Nicole (Pelkey) Creighton was born July 9, 1972, in Northfield, Minnesota, to James R. and Darlene M. (Hagen) Pelkey. She was raised in Randolph and graduated Randolph High School in 1990. Following high school she attended Dakota County Technical College where she studied office administration.
On September 25, 1999, Katie married Garrickson James Creighton at St. John's Lutheran Church. After marriage Katie and Jim made their home in the Randolph area and started their family. When son Cody started school Katie began working in food service and as a paraprofessional for the Randolph School District. After son Jace was born Katie returned to being a stay-at-home mom. Katie loved and embraced motherhood and was devoted to Jim and the boys. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading and diamond puzzles. Katie was caring, always willing to help, honest, always up to some kind of shenanigans, and loved to spend time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband Jim; her sons Cody (fiancé Marissa) and Jace; her parents Jim and Darlene Pelkey of Cannon Falls; her sister Karen (Mick) Canedy of Northfield; her brother Keith (Susan) Pelkey of Kenyon; her sister-in-law Dawn (Craig) Lane of Idaho; her nieces and nephews Katelyn, Ashley, Emily and Lindsey Canedy, Brent Pelkey, Ryan (Allison) Pelkey, Nikki (Josh) Anderson, Joe (Bridget) Hoaglund, Darby and Madison Shadwick; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ole and Stella Hagen, Bob and Betty Pelkey, her uncles DuWayne and Kenny Hagen; her mother-in-law Mary Jane (Clint) Van Allen, and her father-in-law Mike Creighton.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow.
