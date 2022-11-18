Kathleen "Kitty" Unger

APPLE VALLEY, FORMERLY NORTHFIELD — Kathleen "Kitty" Garrigan Unger died Friday November 18, 2022, at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Kitty was born to Lulu Gertrude (Abersold) Garrigan and Francis James Garrigan in Akron Ohio on April 18, 1932. She attended Akron public schools and received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Miami University in Oxford Ohio in 1954. After graduation, she accepted a job with IBM, moving to Cleveland Ohio, where she met her future husband, Stanton Shafton Unger. They married June 6, 1959. Kitty and Stan lived for a time in New Jersey and in Wisconsin, but they considered Chagrin Falls Ohio their true home, living there briefly in 1967, then returning and settling there in 1972. Kitty and Stan retired to Oxford Ohio, and Kitty eventually moved to Minnesota to be near her daughter.
Kitty and Stan raised two children in Chagrin Falls, John William Unger, and Alison Lynne Unger. Kitty was a talented cook and loved to entertain friends and family at their home on North Main Street, hosting frequent dinner parties and bridge nights. Kitty loved animals, considering the golden retrievers and cats as part of the family.
Kitty volunteered for many years as an accountant at The Sassy Cat, an art consignment shop in Chagrin Falls. She was also a talented calligrapher, traveling all over the country to attend workshops and classes.
Kitty was preceded in death by her son John, her husband Stan, her brother and sister-in-law Terrence and Jane Garrigan, and her son-in-law John Tymoczko. She is survived by her daughter Alison, grandchildren Carolyn Unger-Kann (Dylan), Nicholas Tymoczko and Janina Tymoczko Patterson (Alex), great-grandchildren Agatha, Walter, Teddy, Andrew, Isla and John, and many adored nephews, nieces and their partners and offspring.
Memorial gifts in honor of Kitty may be made to Northfield Retirement Community (900 Cannon Valley Drive, Northfield MN 55057) or Ecumen Centennial House (14625 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley MN 55124). Private services will be held at a later date in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. biermanfuneralhome.com.
