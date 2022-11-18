Kathleen "Kitty" Unger

APPLE VALLEY, FORMERLY NORTHFIELD — Kathleen "Kitty" Garrigan Unger died Friday November 18, 2022, at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen "Kitty" Unger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments