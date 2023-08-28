Judith Christensen

NORTHFIELD — Judith Christensen, age 75, passed away Thursday August 24, 2023, at Three Links Care Center.

Service information

Sep 1
Visitation
Friday, September 1, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Sep 1
Funeral
Friday, September 1, 2023
11:00AM
