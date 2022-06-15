NORTHFIELD — Joyce Lorraine Boyum, age 91, of Northfield, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Northfield Retirement Community's Evergreen Lodge.

A Memorial Service will be held at St Peters Lutheran Church in Northfield on Friday, July 15, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. The service for Joyce will be live-streamed at: http://www.facebook.com/northfieldstp. Memorials are preferred to: Northfield Retirement Community: www.northfieldretirement.org. biermanfuneralhome.com.

