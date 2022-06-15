Joyce L. Boyum Jun 15, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTHFIELD — Joyce Lorraine Boyum, age 91, of Northfield, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Northfield Retirement Community's Evergreen Lodge.A Memorial Service will be held at St Peters Lutheran Church in Northfield on Friday, July 15, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. The service for Joyce will be live-streamed at: http://www.facebook.com/northfieldstp. Memorials are preferred to: Northfield Retirement Community: www.northfieldretirement.org. biermanfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Boyum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joyce Lorraine Boyum Northfield Retirement Community Christianity Architecture Visitation Service Memorial Service Lutheran Church Church Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield High School honors 2022 graduates Sunday afternoon Salvatierra farm works to be a model for agroforestry and regenerative agriculture Warrant issued for Northfield man accused of crashing vehicle while on drugs Northfield City Council returns to discussion of sidewalk chalking Local 'country drag housewife' turns hobby into career Upcoming Events Jun 15 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jun 15, 2022 Jun 16 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Thu, Jun 16, 2022 Jun 17 Unity on Division Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Jun 18 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘Maggie’ Sees Her Own Future in Trailer for New Hulu Series (VIDEO) Liam and Noel Gallagher were both at George Michael party Ronan Keating finds teddy bears 'comforting' Dakota Johnson baffled bride when she crashed wedding