NORTHFIELD — Joy Peterson, age 76, passed away at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family and their enduring love, on August 4, 2022.
Joy was a fun-loving mom and grandma to her three daughters and grandchildren, and a devoted partner to her husband, Phil. She delighted in babies and children, and she and her family cared for dozens of newborns as a foster family for Lutheran Social Service. As a registered nurse, she worked at hospitals, in long-term care and in triage at Park Nicollet Clinic. Always proud of her Norwegian heritage, Joy passed on family traditions of making lutefisk, lefse, and rommegrot at Christmas. She was an active volunteer, choir member, and Sunday school teacher at their various churches including Peace Lutheran in Plymouth, and for the last 13 years, Bethel Lutheran in Northfield.
Joy married Philip Peterson from Sherburn, MN, in 1969. Together, they enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and sporting events, and many other adventures such as canoeing, hiking, North Shore trips, and cruises to Alaska and Norway. Joy was a caring neighbor and friend with a contagious laugh. She loved bringing together family and friends by hosting countless gatherings and holiday celebrations. She lived a full life while bravely navigating the challenges of Parkinson's disease for the last several years.
Born March 20,1946 in Watertown, SD, to Rev. George and Dorothy Larson, Joy grew up in Wilmot, SD, Lake Wilson, MN, Sioux City, IA, and Watertown, SD. She attended Augustana Academy in Canton, SD, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. She attended Augustana College and graduated from Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1968.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers David and Paul. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phil; daughters Kari of Saudi Arabia, Kirsten of St. Paul, and Joanna (Jim) McLees of Northfield; sister Rebecca (Paul) Hildebrand of Gig Harbor, WA; brother James (Sooji) of South Korea; grandchildren Justin (Kelly), Andrew, and Laura; great-grandson Elliot; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, with visitation at 1 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield (livestream: bethelnorthfield.org). Memorials preferred to Lutheran Social Service of MN or Bethel Lutheran Church.
