NORTHFIELD — Josiah R. Schirmer, age 19, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home.
Josiah was born the son of Karla Schirmer on October 31, 2002, in Bolivar, Missouri. The family moved between Minnesota and Missouri before settling in Northfield when Josiah was fifteen. He attended Arcadia Charter School in Northfield. He worked with his uncle, Joe, at Affordable Floor Cleaning and worked for family at Strohl Construction in Missouri, Protech and Mandarin Gardens both in Northfield, and helped his grandfather, Walter with woodworking.
Josiah was a hard worker. He had a heart of gold and always put others first. He was an expert at building campfires, enjoyed fishing, playing video games, drawing, and painting. What Karla will miss the most is the daily saying of "I love you," and Grandma Mary and Josiah going back and forth saying who loved each other more. Sometimes for 20 minutes.
He is survived by his mother Karla of Northfield; a brother Jayden; sister Ambreia; half sisters Lexi Rader and Madelyn Roen; his grandparents Walter and Mary Schirmer; aunts and uncles Pamela (Drew) Strohl of Lebanon, MO, Walter (Dawn) of Faribault, Timothy of Mankato, Robert of Faribault, John (Beatrize) in Florida, Matthew (Theresa) in Florida, Joe of Blooming Prairie, his faithful and loving dog Amy and cat Zeus. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. biermanfuneralhome.com.
