Joseph James Cesafsky

MONTGOMERY — Joseph James Cesafsky, age 89 of Montgomery, died on Thursday August 11, 2022, at Traditions of Montgomery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22nd, from 9:00 to 11:00, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow, all held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments