Joseph Docken

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WEBSTER — Joseph (Joe) Docken, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022 at the Northfield Retirement Community, with his family at his side.
Joe, son of Joseph and Lillian Docken, was born in Northfield on June 26, 1933. He married Lorna (Meyer) on June 30, 1962. He raised and nurtured a family of five, tended his family's farm homestead and served the Solor Lutheran Church community for decades. He was passionate about baseball, following the Minnesota Twins, playing baseball on the DRS league and coaching Webster Town & Country. He was a dedicated worker, engaged in farming and Fredrickson Construction. As stated by his teacher, Ruben Hovland, in 1951, "Joe displays a good clean character. His thoughts, words and actions are always a compliment to his home and family." He displayed his character until his last day.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lorna; daughters, Lorie (Bob Batyko) and Jody (Darren) Curl; sons, Kevin (Nada), Jim (Tiffany) and Mark; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and his twin sister, JoAnn (Meinke). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Nordis (Meinke) and Jerome.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at SOLOR LUTHERAN CHURCH in Webster with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial to Northfield Retirement Community, Solor Cemetery, or Webster Sports and Recreation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Northfield Retirement Community for their compassionate, kind care.