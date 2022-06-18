Joseph Docken

WEBSTER — Joseph (Joe) Docken, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022 at the Northfield Retirement Community, with his family at his side.

Joe, son of Joseph and Lillian Docken, was born in Northfield on June 26, 1933. He married Lorna (Meyer) on June 30, 1962. He raised and nurtured a family of five, tended his family's farm homestead and served the Solor Lutheran Church community for decades. He was passionate about baseball, following the Minnesota Twins, playing baseball on the DRS league and coaching Webster Town & Country. He was a dedicated worker, engaged in farming and Fredrickson Construction. As stated by his teacher, Ruben Hovland, in 1951, "Joe displays a good clean character. His thoughts, words and actions are always a compliment to his home and family." He displayed his character until his last day.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lorna; daughters, Lorie (Bob Batyko) and Jody (Darren) Curl; sons, Kevin (Nada), Jim (Tiffany) and Mark; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and his twin sister, JoAnn (Meinke). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Nordis (Meinke) and Jerome.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at SOLOR LUTHERAN CHURCH in Webster with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial to Northfield Retirement Community, Solor Cemetery, or Webster Sports and Recreation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Northfield Retirement Community for their compassionate, kind care.

