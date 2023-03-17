John Stanley Stan Bonnesen

FARIBAULT — John Stanley Bonnesen
Bonnesen, John Stanley, 92, of Faribault, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. His gift of storytelling entertained his family and friends throughout the years, often resulting in tears of laughter.
Stan enjoyed woodworking, reading, crossword puzzles and correcting grammar among many other hobbies. His passion for old cars led him to owning, rebuilding and racing old Porsches. Whether it was autocrossing in the Poconos or taking a Sunday drive, one of his favorite sounds was the roar of one of his 356s and 911s.
Stan loved travel and counted Japan as one of his favorite places. Not only did he journey to Japan 26 times, but he also learned Japanese and ultimately taught Japanese. A gifted teacher, Stan taught English as a Second Language (ESL) in both Grand Rapids and Northfield, Minnesota.
Born July 31, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Elmer and Louise (Stanley), Stan grew up in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey and pitched for the high school baseball team. He voluntarily joined the United States Air Force where he served for three years.
Stan started his career at Bell Laboratories, based in Whippany, New Jersey. During his tenure at Bell Labs, he went to night school and earned his degree in physics from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Stan was awarded multiple patents for Bell Labs and other companies. He worked at Reliable Electric (Chicago) and ADC Corporation (Minneapolis), then consulted for Mondragon (Valencia, Spain).
Through the years, Stan became a lightning protection expert for telecommunications, ultimately designing and patenting devices that would protect systems from lightning strike electricity surges. (The world thanks you for that, Stan!) His work led him to chair the International Electrotechnical Commission committee which develops global standards for such protection devices.
Stan married Judy Hauck in 1956 and divorced in 1978. He married Jane Werner Peters in 1979. He is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Lisa Clemente (Joe), son John, son Christian (Michele), stepdaughter Susan Peters McGoniagle (Richard), stepson Rich Peters, stepdaughter Jean Peters, 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is to be planned this summer.
The family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his honor.
