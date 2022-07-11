NERSTRAND — John "Jim" Trebelhorn, 83, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, July 9, 2022, while taking his motorcycle certification class at Faribault Harley Davidson.
John James Trebelhorn Jr. was born May 8, 1939, in Winthrop, MN to John Sr. and Erna (Bauer) Trebelhorn. They moved to Felton, MN when Jim was in 3rd grade where he graduated from Felton High School. He attended the University of Minnesota for one year and then attended McConnell Airline School in Minneapolis. Jim married Sandra "Sandy" Carlson on September 30, 1961. Jim farmed with his dad until he was hired as a ground attendant with Braniff Airlines. Jim started with North Central Airlines as a Pilot in 1966 and they moved to Northfield in 1967 where they eventually settled on the farm in Nerstrand in 1972. Jim retired from Northwest Airlines in May of 1999.
A man with many talents and passions, he always had a hobby he was working on. He enjoyed spending time at their Crosslake cabin that they purchased in 1988, gardening, playing accordion, restoring Minneapolis Moline tractors, trips to Arkansas, and eating homemade ice cream. A lover of music, most recently a member of the Rochester Area Accordion Band, he also played in several bluegrass bands over the years. He had a love for anything with an engine, most recently his Harley Davidson motorcycles.
There was no shortage of passion and will in Jim. He was a man of his word with a quick wit and sharp mind. He loved his family fiercely and showed patience and strength in everything he did with them. Jim was strong-willed and determined, always a protector and a provider. His grandkids and great-grandkids were incredibly special to Jim and he always made time for them individually. Jim enjoyed making the kids whip around the lake on the tube behind his Cobalt boat. Jim was a steady, strong, and gentle man who loved all types of animals and his farmland. He actively farmed and maintained his large gardens until the day he passed.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; children, Randy of Northfield, Scott (Kim) of Northfield, Brian (Chris) of Northfield; grandchildren, Maegen (Josh) Storm, Brendon (Caitlin) Trebelhorn, Chelsea (Scott) Bischoff, Cole (Case) Trebelhorn, Maxine (Jason) Trebelhorn, and Nick Trebelhorn; great-grandchildren, Brody, Carter, Hudson, Beckham, William, Wyatt, Tove, Aidan, and soon to be born, Ellie and Maddox. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Diana.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault. A private committal service followed by interment will be at Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstrand.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or the National Rifle Association, home.nra.org.