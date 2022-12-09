John Fodor

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — John Fodor, age 78, formerly of Faribault passed away Thursday afternoon, December 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Service information

Dec 19
Visitation
Monday, December 19, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Dec 19
Funeral
Monday, December 19, 2022
11:00AM
