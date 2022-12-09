INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — John Fodor, age 78, formerly of Faribault passed away Thursday afternoon, December 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.
To send flowers to the family of John Fodor, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation, including freezing drizzle and very fine light snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will develop in addition to the wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and into late Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — John Fodor, age 78, formerly of Faribault passed away Thursday afternoon, December 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.
John Andrew Fodor was born July 5, 1944, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Andrew and Elizabeth (Bauer) Fodor. He was raised in South St. Paul and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1962. In July, he enlisted in the US Navy and served for 4 years, primarily in the Atlantic as the ship's postmaster.
On November 13, 1965, John married Nancy June Stice at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South St. Paul. Following John's Honorable Discharge he returned to South St. Paul and began working at 3M. In 1968, John and Nancy bought their 1st home in Cottage Grove. John remained with 3M until retirement. He enjoyed traveling with Nancy, country music, hunting, fishing, camping and just being outdoors
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Nancy; 2 children Lynn Marie Fodor (Bruce Anderson) of Farmington, Robert Andrew Fodor (Lisa Marie Benick) of Stacy; 2 grandchildren Andrew and Erin; 3 sisters Kathleen Garton of Madison, WI, Susan (Larry) Lick of Inver Grove Heights, Barbara Fodor of Inver Grove Heights; his sister-in-law Mary Payette of Oakdale; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church, 4996 Hazelwood Ave, Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Interment with Military Honors will be in Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood. Memorials are preferred to United States Veterans Association.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.