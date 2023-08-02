Joan Dorothy Herding Peterson

FULDA — Joan Herding Peterson was born on April 18, 1947, in Slayton, Minnesota to William and Bena Aeilts Herding. She grew up in Hadley, MN and graduated from Slayton High School in 1965. Following high school Joan attended vocational school in Minneapolis, MN graduating as a Lab Technician in 1967. On December 30, 1967, she and Phillip Peterson were married at the Hadley Lutheran Church in Hadley. Following their marriage, they made their home in Apple Valley, MN until 1990 when they moved to Sudbury, MA. In 1998 they moved to Northfield, MN. Joan worked as a Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker Real Estate and later for Edina Realty in Northfield. In 2020 she and Phillip divorced. In January 2023 Joan moved to Maplewood Courts in Fulda, MN. Joan passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the age of 76 while vacationing with her three children and their families. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, shopping, playing Bingo and spending winters in Arizona. Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Brooke and Dave Swart of Slayton, MN, Christopher Peterson and Markus Boos of Seattle, WA, and Matt and Sammy Peterson of Northfield, MN, seven grandchildren, Jacob and Devin Swart, Oskar and Desmond Boos and Malia, Pryor, and Case Peterson, and one brother, Butch Herding and his wife, Kathy of Hadley, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Hadley Joan Peterson, four brothers, Eugene "Bud", Dale "Son", Dennis, and Curt Herding, two sisters, Marlys Hromatko, and Joyce Johnson.