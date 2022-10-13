SHAKOPEE — Joan A. Hruby, age 78, of Shakopee, died peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Joan was born on January 31, 1944 in New Prague to Daniel and Ludmilla (Marek) Tikalsky, Sr. She grew up in New Prague, attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, graduated from New Prague High School, attended two years at Mankato State College, and attended St. Catherine's College. Joan married Edward J. Hruby on November 15, 1966 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Though the marriage would dissolve, the couple had four beautiful children together and remained close. Joan was an entrepreneur who held numerous administrative assistant jobs before becoming the owner of The Big Steer Truck Stop on 35W for 20 years. Not an easy task in those years, Joan broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Truck Stop Association. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Restaurant Association. Following the sale of The Big Steer, Joan finished her storied career as a consultant, helping to launch a new deli-style restaurant in a corporate center.
Joan's family and her work were her passions. She loved nothing more than to mentor young people by providing employment opportunities and give them encouragement toward success for future job possibilities. As grandchildren entered her life, she loved nothing more than showering them with love and keeping up with their activities. Any other leisure time was spent with her brothers and sisters. Cards were the favored pastime, especially a good game of Euchre.
Joan is survived by her children, Annette Hruby (fiancé, Scott Conery) of Naples, FL; Stacy Hruby of Los Osos, CA, Aaron Hruby of Ashland, OH, Julie Hruby of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Zoe & John Linstrom; siblings, William (Donna Honza) Tikalsky, Bob (Joyce) Tikalsky, Donna Wright, John (Trisha) Tikalsky; sister-in-law, Helen TIkalsky. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosemary Busch; brother, Daniel Tikalsky.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:00 Noon with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:30 AM. Burial will occur immediately following Mass at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the New Prague Golf Club. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "The Upper Room", a place of rest and faith for those in need.
