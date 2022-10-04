Jill Klimek

STAPLES — Jill Suzanne Warner-Klimek was born on September 10, 1964, to Thomas and Patricia (Brunotte) Warner in Northfield, MN. She grew up on the family farm, among the fields, woods, and creek that kindled her love of nature. After graduating from Northfield Senior High School in 1983, she made her way “up north” to attend Staples VoTech College for Art, where she met her future husband, Norby. Through his trucking job, Jill was fortunate to see the country and traveled to all the states and British Colombia. They made a home in Staples, and she was blessed to share in Norby’s two kids, before having five more wonderful children—first twin girls, then two babies 16 months apart, and finally another who would be their youngest.

