STAPLES — Jill Suzanne Warner-Klimek was born on September 10, 1964, to Thomas and Patricia (Brunotte) Warner in Northfield, MN. She grew up on the family farm, among the fields, woods, and creek that kindled her love of nature. After graduating from Northfield Senior High School in 1983, she made her way “up north” to attend Staples VoTech College for Art, where she met her future husband, Norby. Through his trucking job, Jill was fortunate to see the country and traveled to all the states and British Colombia. They made a home in Staples, and she was blessed to share in Norby’s two kids, before having five more wonderful children—first twin girls, then two babies 16 months apart, and finally another who would be their youngest.
Through life’s many twists and turns and God’s unknown plans, Jill met her partner, Norm, and shared several happy years together in the Staples area and on the road.
She had a remarkable gift for drawing and painting, her talent for art evident in every work she created—especially her beautiful children. Jill loved music and nature, and enjoyed her summers with family in the cabins at Edgewild every year.
Jill Klimek, 58, passed away peacefully at her home in Staples on October 1, 2022, with her mother by her side.
Jill is survived by her mother, Patricia Warner; her partner, Norm Nelson; her former husband, Norbert (Lorna) Klimek of Staples; her brother, Steve (Cheryl) Warner of Northfield; her children, Tayler (Joey) Bjornson, Paige (Brandon) Sterriker, Kali Klimek, Coleman Klimek, and Hunter Klimek; her step-children, Jasen (Aileen) Klimek and Kendra (Matt) Klimek; her grandchildren, Roy, Russell, and Reese Sterriker; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Warner; and her grandparents, Max and Dorothy Warner, and Fritz and Jean Brunotte.
Jill’s sly smile, her stubbornness, and unforgettable sense of humor will long be remembered, and all of her talents live on and shine through her children. She was so loved and will be deeply missed by many.
Services will be held 2pm on Saturday, October 8th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples with a visitation starting one hour prior.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
To plant a tree in memory of Jill Klimek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.