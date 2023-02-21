Jerry L. Fast

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Snow
accumulations of 11 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to noon CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts
may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
NORTHFIELD — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jerry L. Fast. Jerry was born to his parents Robert and Glenna Fast on March 21, 1953 in Northfield, MN. After spending his childhood in Northfield with his parents and two siblings, Carol Ferris and Kelly Gasner he moved to Colorado Springs, CO and then later to Mesquite, NV.
Jerry was a devoted father to his two children, Abbi Gray (TX) and Kully (NV). He remained incredibly close with his children and supported them in their pursuits. Jerry was a proud father who loved seeing his children happy and successful in their own lives. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs in his retirement years.
Jerry was also a loving partner to his girlfriend Cindy Urch (NV), he cherished her deeply and enjoyed sharing his life with her.
Jerry’s memory will live on in the hearts of his sisters Carol, Kelly, his children Abbi, Kully and his girlfriend Cindy and by all who knew him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Glenna Fast.
Memorials preferred to your local Humane Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Fast as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.