Jerry L. Fast

NORTHFIELD — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jerry L. Fast. Jerry was born to his parents Robert and Glenna Fast on March 21, 1953 in Northfield, MN. After spending his childhood in Northfield with his parents and two siblings, Carol Ferris and Kelly Gasner he moved to Colorado Springs, CO and then later to Mesquite, NV.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Fast as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments