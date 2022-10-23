NORTHFIELD — Jerome Sellars, age 71, passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center.
Jerome Sellars was born March 6, 1951, Somerville, Tennessee, to Kim and Imolie (Burtis) Sellars. He was raised in Somerville and graduated from W. P. Ware High School. He enlisted in the US Army August 1972. Following his discharge in July 1975, he moved to Elkhart, Indiana, and began working for the railroad. He moved to Wisconsin for a few years before moving to Northfield in 2007. In Northfield he worked as a cab driver and care giver until retiring.
Jerome was a member of Emmaus Church and was a Stephen's Minister. He was Chaplain of the Northfield American Legion and served on the Advocacy Council of the Northfield Community Action Center. Jerome enjoyed watching sports, fishing and cars. He was kind, generous, helpful and was a wonderful man. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his fiance Eileen Anderson of Northfield; his son Jerome of Wisconsin; 2 granddaughters McKenzie and Emily Orsborn; his sisters Mary Chapman and Martha Sellars, both of Northfield; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Alfred and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Emmaus Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at Noon. Military Honors and a reception will follow the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
