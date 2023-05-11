NORTHFIELD — Jennifer Ringler Leonard, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away May 7th, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 56.
Born to Pastor Rolfe and Margaret Johnstad in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 1, 1967, Jennifer was a "New Year's baby" and always comfortable leading the way. With her family, she lived in Sacramento and San Francisco, California before settling in Story City, Iowa in 1974.
Through summer tours performing with the Norsemen Quartet and Families, and weekends spent waiting tables at John's I-35 Restaurant, Jennifer embraced the values of good work and strong community. At Roland-Story High School, Jen was active in choir and drama, was manager (and chief hair-braider) of the softball and track teams, and as part of the school band was co-founder of the United Corps of Drums (UCOD). She shared her talents in fun and creative ways throughout her life.
Jennifer attended Pacific Lutheran University, earning her MBA and launching an accomplished career in healthcare finance. She married John Ringler, and together they welcomed and cherished three children - Erik, Evan, and Anne. Jen and her family made their home in Henderson, Nevada and especially enjoyed time together at Zion National Park in Utah and Hollywood Beach in California.
In 2019 Jennifer married Tom Leonard, and she and Tom brought their families together to form a loving, lively home in Northfield, Minnesota. Jen delighted in being part of Tom's family and the Northfield community and looked forward to expanding her garden each year.
Jennifer was a bold and compassionate leader. As Senior Vice President at Key Health, she stood out for her problem solving and positive energy. She traveled extensively for work and loved to show up for her team. Still, Jennifer felt most at home when she was home. She enjoyed cooking (so long as others cleaned up behind her) and thrived in hosting holiday celebrations and family events. Jen also appreciated connecting with friends, an afternoon nap, and time spent alone.
She is survived by her husband Tom Leonard; sons Erik Ringler and Evan Ringler; daughter Anne Ringler; step children Justin (Kelly) Leonard and their daughters Julia and Shelby, Isaac Leonard, Caleb Leonard, and Rachel Leonard; her parents Rolfe and Margaret Johnstad; sisters Sue Johnstad and Jane (Jason) Hampleman, brother Tim (Jamie) Johnstad; nieces and nephews, Kai, Kacey, Iver, Leif, and Pippy; aunts Marilyn Opatz, Kathleen Johnstad, Mary Ellen Johnstad, and Randvig (Uncle Doug) Norvold; former husband John Ringler (Rachel); extended family members; dear friends; and all the random strangers she invited over for Thanksgiving.
She had a generous heart and was quick to support others. Donations in her honor might be made to CCAI Adoption Services, Pacific Lutheran University, or St. Petri Lutheran Church (Story City, IA).
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Jennifer loved a good gathering.
