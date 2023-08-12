Jennifer Miles

NORTHFIELD — Jennifer Miles, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

To send flowers to the family of Jennifer Miles, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Service information

Sep 2
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 2, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street South
Northfield, MN 55057
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Sep 2
Sharing of Memories
Saturday, September 2, 2023
12:00PM
Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street South
Northfield, MN 55057
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Sharing of Memories begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments