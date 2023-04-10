NORTHFIELD — Jennifer Bothun, a beloved member of the Northfield Community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Benedictine Senior Living in Northfield. She was 71 years old.
Jennifer was born to Clinton and Mildred (Westby) Lund on February 20, 1952, in Madison, Minnesota. She graduated from high school in 1970. In high school, Jennifer was involved in cheerleading and played on the tennis team. She attended Southwest State University in Marshall and began her career as a para legal. She worked in Minneapolis and in St. Louis Park. Jennifer married Dan Bergeson in 1977, and in 1978, the couple moved to Duluth. The couple then moved back to Minneapolis and Jennifer took time away from her job to raise their two children, Erik and Kari. In 1986, they moved to Northfield where she began working for St. Olaf College in the Foreign Languages Dept. The couple later divorced. In 1995, Jennifer married Jerry Bothun. In 2017, Jennifer retired after 30 years at St. Olaf College. Jerry died in 2022.
Jennifer enjoyed her job and was extremely proud of working at St. Olaf. She was reliable, organized and steadfast in her dedication. As a mother and grandmother, Jennifer was top notch. There is nothing she would not do for her children as they grew up, and then for her grandchildren later in life. Nothing brought her greater joy than her children and grandchildren. Jennifer was not the type of person who needed fancy things. She and Jerry were content with what they had and preferred to save or give to others. Jennifer was social and she and Jerry had a small, close group of friends. As far as faith goes, Jennifer was a lifelong Lutheran who went to church every Sunday and sang in the church choir. Jennifer enjoyed reading, playing piano and listening to music, going to garage sales, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, watching football and basketball games at all levels, and of course, spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Erik (Katie) Bergeson of Northfield; a daughter Kari (Tyler) Holden of Northfield; her stepchildren Jennifer (James) Pierce of Prior Lake; Andrew (Christine) of Faribault, Jeremy (Jena) of Faribault; 12 grandchildren Taryn (Joshua) Lemke, Taylor Eberle, Caitlin and Aaron Bothun, Taylor (Ethan) Bothun and Daniel Bothun, Torsten, Camden, and Freya Bergeson, Anders, Ian, and Angus Holden; and her brother Ross (Cathy) Lund of Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, and her parents.
The funeral service will be at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield on Saturday, April 15, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Lunch will be offered at the church following the service, followed by the Burial at Valley Grove Cemetery near Nerstrand. biermanfuneralhome.com.
