NORTHFIELD, MN — Jeffrey Steven Holm entered his heavenly rest on June 8, 2022. On October 31, 1954, he was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Neil and Dorothy Holm. He died at 67 from congestive heart failure.
Jeff accepted Christ as his Savior as a child and was known for sharing his strong personal Christian faith with others. Jeff's parents were originally from Brainerd, Minnesota, and they would often visit lifelong family friends who lived there, Dick and Carla Dean. There Jeff met their daughter, his childhood sweetheart, Susan Dean, whom he married on August 2, 1975. Jeff and Sue were married for 45 years before she entered her heavenly home a year ago on June 11, 2021.
Jeff was a talented athlete playing football, basketball, running track, and high jumping for Brooklyn Center High School, where he graduated in 1973. He later played football and basketball for Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, MN, where he and Sue attended, and he graduated in 1977. He was named MVP of his teams and remained a lifelong fan of Minnesota professional sports.
Following his college graduation, he attended Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Minneapolis. The family then moved to Chattanooga, TN, to attend Temple Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned his master's degree in theology. While in Chattanooga, he pastored a small church in nearby Georgia. The family moved back to Minnesota, settling in Northfield, MN, where Jeff started and pastored the Cannon Valley Baptist Church for seven years. He has been a member of First Baptist of Faribault for over 30 years, where he served as a deacon, taught the adult and teen Sunday School classes, and worked with Sue in their children's ministry.
Jeff was a tremendous artist who applied his artistic flair to his trade of hanging and taping drywall. This was how he paid his way through college, and he later formed the family business of Holm Drywall. If you asked his children, they'd tell you that no one could outwork him, starting the day with, "it's time to get to work." He had a beautiful baritone singing voice and sang solos in church, and was often asked to start his children's athletic events by singing the National Anthem. He would often spontaneously break out in song whenever he was preaching or speaking. His six children (whose names all begin with the letter "J") followed in their dad's footsteps as athletes, and Jeff and Sue faithfully attended each event, cheering them on.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Neil Holm, his in-laws, Dick and Carla Dean, his grandparents, aunts and uncles, and many other loved ones and dear friends who have gone before.
Left to cherish Jeff's memory are their six children and their spouses; Justin (Norma), John, Jason (Kelli), Jordan (Stacy), Josh (Meghan), and Julia Holm; seven grandchildren, Milly, Mabel, Otis, Moby, Howie, Hank, and Harvin, who loved spending time with their grandpa; his mother, Dottie (Holm) Sumner; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Scott (Pam) Holm, Wendy (Randy) Miller, Ann (Michael) Burton, Clark Holm, Alexis (Greg) Tweddell, Allison (Scott) Baumann, Vanessa (Elliot) Sanders; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Jil and Elaine Dean; Rick (Kelly) Dean, Craig Dean, and Kyle Dean; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous other relatives and dear friends.
When Sue died, it was like a part of his heart died with her. He missed her so much. But today he's with her in Glory! Jeff will be fondly remembered for his love for his children and their spouses and his grandchildren who adored him and he loved them back. He loved his Savior and God's Word. He loved the old hymns of the faith and rousing gospel music and would usually sing along. He loved listening to good preaching on the radio while he worked. He made a basketball court of his driveway, had a trampoline in his backyard and loved shooting hoops and playing with his grandkids. You could always tell when he was around because it wouldn't be long until you could hear his booming laugh.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 24th, 2022 at 4pm at First Baptist Church in Faribault, MN. A BBQ picnic dinner will follow the ceremony. In his last days, Jeff was cared for by his family and the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.