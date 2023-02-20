Jeffrey Johnson

NORTHFIELD — Jeff Johnson, 60, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at his home.

Service information

Mar 10
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 10, 2023
3:00PM-6:00PM
