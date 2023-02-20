NORTHFIELD — Jeff Johnson, 60, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at his home.
To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive Tuesday afternoon, tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to 25 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
NORTHFIELD — Jeff Johnson, 60, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at his home.
Jeffrey Scott Johnson was born February 2, 1963, in Northfield to Roy and Dorothy (Macky) Johnson. He was raised in Northfield and started working as a cook at the Country Kitchen after high school. He met Debra Giefer while working there and they were married August 30, 1986, at St. Pius V Catholic Church in Cannon Falls. They lived in Dundas, where they raised their son, Caleb, while Jeff worked at Menasha, and then County Market, which eventually became Cub.
Jeff enjoyed bowling and had two 300 games on his record. He played softball in the summers and was an avid Vikings fan. Jeff loved entertaining, grilling, and being around people. His greatest joy was his son, Caleb, who is attending the U of M, majoring in History. Caleb graduates this spring and Jeff would have been incredibly proud of his accomplishment.
Jeff is survived by his son, Caleb of Northfield; ex-wife and friend, Deb of Northfield; siblings, Jerry (Karen) Hobbs of Prior Lake, Lanette Gavney of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Mike (Karen) of Dundas; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy; and siblings, Jim Yahnke and Robert (Penny) Yahnke.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held from 3-6 PM, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.