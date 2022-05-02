Janie George

PEORIA, AZ — Janice George, age 93, formerly of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, AZ.
Janice was born September 8, 1928, to Robert and Pearl (Rockfellow) Wilson, in Chicago, IL. The family moved frequently, but Janice's formative years were in White Plains, New York. She attended the Emma Willard School, located in Troy, New York. Following high school, Janice attended The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio and received her bachelor's degree in Mathematics. During that time, she met William George and the couple were united in marriage on October 6, 1951, at the College of Wooster Chapel. The couple lived briefly in North Olmstad and Oberlin, Ohio. Janice worked as an architect for a firm in Cleveland. The couple then moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan and later to Appleton, Wisconsin before settling in Northfield in 1960. Here Janice worked for Groh's Music. In 1975, Janice and William started the Candle Mill in Dundas which they owned and operated until 1982. They relocated to Arizona in 1997 where William passed away shortly thereafter.
Janice and William were active members of the First United Church of Christ in Northfield. She was very involved with PEO chapters in Northfield and Arizona. In Arizona, Janice became a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church in Sun City where she served as deacon. Janice was an avid golfer playing regularly into her mid 80's. She also enjoyed playing bridge and working crossword puzzles.
Janice was known to be particular. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always there to listen. With all that, she made many long-lasting friendships. Janice supported many social causes through contributions.
She is survived by her sons James (Pat) of Lakeview, AR, Andrew (Joni) of Apple Valley; five grandchildren Amanda Rezac of Northfield, Hannah George of Seattle, WA, Regan (Garrett) Putney of Minneapolis, Lindsey (Chad) Boncquet of Avon, IN, Connor George of Denver, CO; and two great grandchildren William and Theodore. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and two sisters Doris and Lois.
Funeral services will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield.