Janet Pease

NORTHFIELD — Janet K. Pease, age 78, of Northfield, Minnesota, formerly of Arvada, Colorado, passed away Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.
Janet was born September 2, 1944 in Moline, Illinois, daughter of Keith and E. Irene (DeMoney) Pease. She graduated from Moline High School in 1962; received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of lowa in 1966; and received a masters degree in American History from the University of lowa in 1968. She taught American History at Arvada West High School, a profession which she loved, in Arvada, Colorado from 1968 - 2008. Janet moved to Northfield, Minnesota in 2017.
Janet is survived by her sister Susan Redalen of Northfield, niece Brit Redalen of Apple Valley, nephew Kai Redalen (Gwen Goddard) of Minneapolis, beloved great-nieces Stella and Svea of Apple Valley, cousin Vicki Lewallen Jones of Houston, TX, formerly of Moline, and cousins Norman Ludwick of Placerville, CA, and Larry (Pat) Ludwick of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
By request there will be no services and the family also requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, memorials may be made to the Arvada West High School Foundation, PO Box 1677, Arvada, CO, 80001-1677, or the Arvada Community Table, 8555 W. 57th Avenue, Arvada, CO, 80002, or the Mike Warren Memorial Fund, c/o the Moline Foundation, 16 River Drive #210, Moline, IL 61265.
