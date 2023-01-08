Janet Axelson Pritchard

NORTHFIELD — Janet Pritchard, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Three Links Care Center.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Friday, January 20, 2023
1:00PM-1:50PM
Jan 20
Service
Friday, January 20, 2023
2:00PM
