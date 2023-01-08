Janet Axelson Pritchard

NORTHFIELD — Janet Pritchard, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Three Links Care Center.
To send flowers to the family of Janet Pritchard, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD — Janet Pritchard, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Three Links Care Center.
Janet Larsena Pritchard was born April 14, 1933, in Northfield, Minnesota, to John and Elna (Youngberg) Axelson. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1951. After high school, Janet spent several years working for Perman's clothing store in Northfield. On April 14, 1957, Janet married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Pritchard, at the Northfield United Methodist Church. After marriage, Janet and Thomas made Northfield their permanent home.
Janet spent many years as a homemaker raising her four sons along with being active in many volunteer roles related to her kids' activities, including Cub Scout leader, Northfield Boys Chorus chaperone, the PTA, and many positions over many years in her kids' sporting activities. She was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school for 20 years. She also loved every dog she ever met especially Lucy, Daisy, Duke, Ginger, Max, Keisha, and Angel to name a few. As a couple, Janet and Tom enjoyed playing Bridge in a couples' Bridge club for several years. Janet was also passionate about her job working with children and sharing her love of books at Sibley Elementary School, from which she retired in 2003 after 29 years. Janet's true joy in life was raising her kids and spending time with her grandchildren and extended family.
Survivors include her sons and their spouses Jeff of Northfield, Andrew (Emma) of Richfield, Scott (Kristen) of Chaska, Christopher (Bridget) of Burnsville; 10 grandchildren Chelsea, Mariya, Kevin, Nicolas (Claire), Karina, Julia, Elise, Garrett, Thomas and Martin; 2 sisters-in-law Carol Axelson of Naperville, IL, Arlene Axelson of Bloomington; other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom in 2014, her brothers Laurence (Barbara), James, Donald (Betty), Tom (Adelaide), Norman and her parents.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are her Grandchildren.Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.