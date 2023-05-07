Jane Remes

NORTHFIELD — Jane Marie Remes, age 92, passed away on May 4, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield. Her last days were filled with family visits, memories of her life and of course, her grace.
Jane was born in Minneapolis in 1931 before being adopted at age 3 1/2 by John and Marie Mach of New Prague who provided a wonderful childhood for their girl. Jane went on to graduate from Mankato State University before teaching Physical Education at Belle Plaine High School.
Jane married Dave Remes in 1954 in New Prague to begin their life together raising 5 children. The two had known each other from the age of 5 growing up in the same neighborhood. When Dave graduated from dental school, the couple, with one in tow, moved to Rapid City, SD as Dave served his Air Force commitment. Soon after, they handpicked Northfield as their choice to grow a dental practice and family.
Motherhood might be the hardest job on earth but Jane made it look easy. She was a mother, a friend, a mentor and biggest supporter with a perfect pinch of stern mixed in.
Jane loved books and talking about books. "What are you reading now?" was a common opener for friend or stranger. She loved travel, seeing the world, and was a lifelong fitness champion adapting to whatever fad was popular in the moment from Jazzercise through Pilates.
Her greatest joys came from family. Jane welcomed whoever joined in as one of her own and loved their big annual gatherings.
Jane's signature personality trait was her interest in you. Her natural abilities were remarkable: To put you at ease, to learn and to truly understand what is important in your life. It was never about her. It was always about you.
Jane is survived by sons Steve (Liv Hustvedt) of Northfield, John (Sandy) of Bloomington, Dan (Kristy Ogland) of Woodbury, Dave (Kelly) of Eau Claire, daughter Anne of Northfield, and 9 grandchildren. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Mach, and her husband of 63 years, Dave.
Visitation and open house will be Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10am - 1pm at the Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. Following a light lunch all are welcome to a graveside service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Northfield Community Action Center or Catholic Charities.
