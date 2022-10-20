James Laun

NORTHFIELD — Jim Laun, 90, of Northfield, formerly of Palm Springs, California, passed away Monday afternoon, October 17, 2022.
James Carl Laun was born March 14, 1932, in Plymouth, Wisconsin, to Lester and Gertrude (Bemis) Laun. He was raised in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School. Jim served in the US Army after high school and he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1957. He traveled throughout the world while working for many years as a travel agent for various agencies before settling in Palm Springs, California. Jim stayed in Palm Springs through retirement and moved to Northfield in December of 2019 to be closer to his family.
In his free time, Jim travelled and spent time with friends. He greatly enjoyed art, film, music, and history. He patronized many museums over the years and was a humorous soul.
Jim is survived by his brother, Lester (Flora) of Northfield; niece, Karen (Larry) Engler of Randolph; and nephew, Karl (Cindy) of Robbinsdale. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Peter.
No services are being held. Jim will be taken back to Elkhart Lake after being cremated.
