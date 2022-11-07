ALBERTVILLE — James Gilligan, age 94, of Albertville, passed away, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Park View Care Center in Buffalo, Minnesota.
Jim was born to Edward and Emma (Heine) Gilligan on January 30, 1928, in Faribault. He attended school in Minneapolis. In 1950, Jim served active duty with the United States Army during the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge in 1951. Nine days prior to Jim entering the Army, he was united in marriage to Ann Albers on September 19, 1950, in Northfield.
The family moved to Northfield where Jim was employed at Culligan Water until 1969. He then took a position at Hitchcock Foundry in Bloomington from where he retired in 1987. Ann and Jim moved to Alexandria and eventually settled in Albertville.
Jim enjoyed bowling, reading, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Ann of Albertville; a daughter Karen (Clark) Kender of Plymouth; two grandchildren Jason of Plymouth, and Caitlin (Tom) Harper in England. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy Ebling, Kaye Albers, and his brother Donald.
Graveside services will on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM at Rolling Green Cemetery, Bridgewater Township, Minnesota. biermanfuneralhome.com.
