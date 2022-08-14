NORTHFIELD — James Edmund Plante, surrounded by his family, died peacefully Sunday morning, August 14, 2022, in Northfield, Minnesota at the age of 85.
James Edmund Plante was born July 25, 1937, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Edmund and Fern Plante. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1956. He married Gerri Standing Bear, and they had 4 children, and later divorced. He married Kathleen (Rice) Starr on May 25, 1970 and blended his family with her family of 2.
Jim spent his working years in the growing printed circuits and printing industry retiring from Fareway Foods. His interests were in the great outdoors, bow hunting, motorcycling, camping, and photography. His greatest accomplishments in life were the children, their families, and the traditions they created.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathleen; children Deb Plante, Lorin Plante, Jeanine Standing Bear (Jorge), Theron Standing Bear (Lisa), Sue Starr (Stephen Wyne), Coleen Starr; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grands; siblings Jan Fredette, Ted Plante (Kate), Sue Lau, Patti Sandusky (Dick); sisters-in-law Gwen Green and Emerald Hall; his first wife; nieces and nephew and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by Donald Robert Starr, brothers-in-law Robert Fredette, John Lau, Richard "Dick" Green. Robert "Bob" Hall, and nephew Chad Plante.
Funeral services will be at St. Peters Lutheran Church on Friday, August 19, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Inurnment will be at the Oaklawn Cemetery Columbarium in Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of James Plante, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.