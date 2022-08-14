James Edmund Plante

NORTHFIELD — James Edmund Plante, surrounded by his family, died peacefully Sunday morning, August 14, 2022, in Northfield, Minnesota at the age of 85.

To send flowers to the family of James Plante, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 19
Funeral
Friday, August 19, 2022
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Aug 19
Visitation
Friday, August 19, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments