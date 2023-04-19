Irma R Barnes

NORTHFIELD — Irma Rosabel Barnes (Peters) 98, of Northfield, MN, passed away on Easter Sunday, May 9th, 2023. She was born in Pierce, Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her husband LaVerne, son Lee, son-in-law Donald Carlson, a great-grandson, parents Henry and Hattie Peters, sisters Evelyn Miller and Henrietta Barnes, and brother Gilbert.
She is survived by daughter Carol Carlson, son Keith (Cheryl), daughter-in-law Janet, grandchildren Brent, Dana, Tom, Michael, Natalie, Nathan, 5 great-grandchildren and brother Harlan (MaryAnn).
Irma, a child of the Great Depression, grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska with her siblings. She loved riding her horse, Roxcee.
She married LaVerne "Barney" Barnes of nearby Randolph, NE, in 1944. She and infant Carol traveled to Japan via USS General CG Morten troop ship while Barney served in the occupation after the war.
Back in the states, Lee was born, they bought a small farm in Minnesota and became farmers, and Keith was born. Irma was a crack shot with the 22 rifle, reducing the rats in the corn crib and the chicken hawks threatening her flock. Irma sold eggs and cucumbers as well as had a milk cow to help feed her family.
In the mid 1950's, Barney became an air traffic controller in Fargo ND, 90 miles away. They bought an airplane; Barney commuted to work by air. Irma continued running the farm and became the nighttime ground crew responsible for lighting the smudge pots marking the landing strip in the hay field.
They moved to Moorhead, MN, in 1958 to be closer to work and schools.
Barney retired in the 1970's and they eventually moved to Texas where they spent decades square dancing, enjoying Mexico, visiting grandchildren, and camping in their travel trailer.
Following Barney's death, Irma moved to Northfield Retirement Community where she resided for 10 years until her passing.
Irma will be interred at the Rio Grand Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Texas.
