NORTHFIELD — Harvey Frykman, age 82, passed away peacefully, with family and friends by his side, on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, at Three Links Care Center.
Harvey Allen Frykman was born July 28, 1940, in Minot, North Dakota, to Elmer and Elma (Haaland) Frykman. He was raised in south Minneapolis and graduated from Washburn High School in 1958. During his high school years Harvey was an elite swimmer and State Champion, participating in freestyle, butterfly and relay events. Following high school he briefly attended the University of Minnesota. In November 1958, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp., receiving his Honorable Discharge in September 1962.
On June 10, 1967, Harvey married Sharyl Ann Kozak at St. John's Lutheran Church in Osage, Iowa. After marriage they made their home in Excelsior and Plymouth. In 1971, William Joseph Frykman was born. In 1976, they moved to Northfield. During his career, Harvey worked in sales, banking and manufacturing as a materials and purchasing manager. He retired from Rosemount Office Systems in 1998.
Harvey was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed hunting deer, Canada Geese, Sharptail Grouse and fishing on the Whitefish Lake chain near Pequot Lakes. Along with Sharyl, Bill, and their Golden Retrievers, he loved to vacation and travel, with some of their favorite spots being Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park in Utah and Glacier National Park in Montana. They also enjoyed 5 trips to Poipu, Kauai. Golden Retrievers were an essential part of Harvey's life. He had 5 along the way with his last, Lambeau, being his favorite, as they were inseparable both inside and out. He was a loyal Vikings and Twins fan and followed both faithfully. One of his greatest joys was being involved with and supporting the endeavors, interests, and aviation career of their son Bill. Harvey was a great storyteller and gifted writer. He was fair, honest, loyal, dependable, kind, curious, intelligent, and highly organized. He was treasured by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Sharyl, his son and daughter-in-law William and Belinda of Memphis, Tennessee, his brothers John of Minneapolis and Bruce (Kathie) of Arkansas, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Boris and Helen Kozak.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.