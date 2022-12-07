Harry W. Lockrem

ROSEVILLE — Harry William Lockrem passed away on December 3, 2022, of leukemia. The first born of Austin Lockrem and Louise (Ruff) on July 31, 1949, he is survived by his mother, siblings Ann Albert, Richard (Donna) Lockrem, and Lori (Todd) Smith, wife Linda Lange cherished nephews, cousins, and extended family.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Lockrem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments