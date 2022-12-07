Harry W. Lockrem

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROSEVILLE — Harry William Lockrem passed away on December 3, 2022, of leukemia. The first born of Austin Lockrem and Louise (Ruff) on July 31, 1949, he is survived by his mother, siblings Ann Albert, Richard (Donna) Lockrem, and Lori (Todd) Smith, wife Linda Lange cherished nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A 1967 graduate of Northfield High School, Harry went on to graduate from Pipestone Technical College and Augsburg College. Harry enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1968 to 1972 at locations including Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and North Dakota. Harry retired from the State of Minnesota Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Harry loved to ride motorcycles, was a Road Marshall for the TT Races on the Isle of Man and rode from Northfield to Anchorage in 1981. Researching his family history back hundreds of years, Harry visited cousins in England and Norway. A gentle soul with a sense of humor and profound respect for others, he will be missed. His celebration of life will be December 14, 2022, starting at 9 am in Bloomington; for more information see www.GILLBROTHERS.com
To plant a tree in memory of Harry Lockrem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.