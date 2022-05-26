Harland Eugene Kasa Sr.

CANNON FALLS — Harland E. Kasa Sr., age 80, of Cannon Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Harland was born July 24, 1941, to Helge and Catherine (Bradford) Kasa at home in rural Rice County. He attended school in Randolph and then high school in Kenyon graduating in 1959. Harland then went on to a cabinet-making trade school in St. Paul. In 1961, he entered the United States Army and served until receiving his honorable discharge in 1963. He married Nancy Floyd and the couple had three children, Harland Jr., Scott, and Kristofer. At one time, in the late '60s, Harland owned and operated a shoe repair business where the current Willie's Shoe Repair is located in Northfield. Harland then began a career as a truck driver hauling fuel oil and later started driving for United Van Bus. In 1992 he married Roberta Schultz. He then started Kasa's Buggy Shop in rural Cannon Falls in which he refurbished and repaired many old buggies and wagons. In his retirement years, he drove school bus for the Cannon Falls School District. The kids kept him young and he enjoyed every minute of being a bus driver.
Harland was well respected and well-liked. He enjoyed visiting and was known as a down-to-earth kind of guy. He was a member at Vang Lutheran Church.
Harland is survived by his wife Roberta of Cannon Falls; three sons Harland Jr. (Darcey) of Seville, OH, Scott of Wyoming, MN, Kristofer (Jessica) of Cannon Falls; a stepson Byron Lukowicz of White Bear Lake; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister Judy Preston of Hampton; and a brother-in-law Craig Schultz of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet Kasa Due; brother-in-law William Preston; grandson Michael Burkey Sr; and a stepdaughter Muriah Lukowicz.
Funeral services will be at Vang Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Vang Cemetery in Holden Township. biermanfuneralhome.com.
