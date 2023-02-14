NORTHFIELD — Guinevere S. Fausch, age 100, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died of natural causes on February 4, 2023, at Dow Rummel Village. No services will be held at this time.
Guinevere, the daughter of Ralph Clark and Freda (Ittner) Smythe, was born October 22, 1922, in Gilby, North Dakota. The younger of two sisters, she was raised in the many small towns across northern Minnesota in which her father was a station master for the Northern Pacific Railroad. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1939, then entering Hamline University. She transferred to the University of Minnesota in 1941, graduating with high honors in food sciences and journalism in 1943. She worked for Kraft Foods and the well-known cook book author Meta Given in Chicago and San Francisco during the war years, until she and her husband Homer Fausch returned to Minnesota.
On Sept. 11, 1943, she married Homer in Minneapolis. They lived in Crookston and St. Paul, Minnesota while Homer completed college and graduate work. They moved to California for Homer's work at Cal Poly University, where they raised three children. With her sister Elaine, Guinevere developed a small business, 2 for 1 Household Account Service, which organized financial and tax documents for their clients.
After Homer's retirement, the two resided several years in Mora MN before settling in Northfield from 1986 to 2014. Guin spent the last decade of her life in Sioux Falls near her son Mark. She is survived by three children, Dr. Deborah Fausch (R.D. Hunting) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Dr. Mark Fausch (Mary Kay) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dr. Kurt Fausch (Deborah Eisenhauer) of Ft. Collins, CO; five grandchildren, Stefan, Emily, Andreas, Eric, and Benjamin Fausch; and three great grandchildren, Felix, Linnea, and Anna.
Guinevere is remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a generous friend, and an intellectually curious woman. She used her considerable talents for the benefit of all she knew. A memorial will be held later in the year.
Memorials preferred to the University of Minnesota Food Science and Nutrition Program CFANS Legacy Scholarship Fund #1821, and the Employees Scholarship Fund of Dow Rummel Village. Visit www.georgeboom.com for an online guestbook and a link to the preferred memorials.
