Gregory McKenzie

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY AFTERNOON
SOUTH OF I-94...
.A considerably drier airmass will arrive Sunday on strong
westerly winds. Humidity is expected to drop to around 20 percent
across parts of western and southern Minnesota with a gradual
improvement to the north. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are also
expected, leading to critical fire weather conditions south of
I-94 in Minnesota and near-critical to the north.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW
HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST
Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA...South central, west central, and most of
central Minnesota along and south of I-94.
* WIND...West 25 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...18 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
ST. ANTHONY — Gregory Ross McKenzie, age 56, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 at his brother Kevin's home surrounded by family. Greg was born in Traverse City, MI on June 24, 1966 to Ronald and Cecilia (Matthys) McKenzie and moved to Northfield, MN at the age of 5. He attended Northfield High School, where he ran cross country and participated in 4-H. He enjoyed biking, swimming, bowling and baseball. Greg worked at Rise, Inc. (Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park) from 1987 to present.
Greg was a very friendly, social person with a good sense of humor. Greg loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and board games. His favorite game was 'Trouble'; he usually won. Greg was very helpful and often volunteered to help with chores. He watched old TV shows like 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Little Rascals'. He enjoyed watching sports and his favorite teams were the Twins, Gophers, Vikings and Chiefs! Greg enjoyed getting outside, going to the zoo and/or dinner, which usually ended with ice cream, somewhere.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael and his father, Ronald McKenzie. He is survived by his mother, Cecilia; his sisters, Susan (Mark) Wagener of Minnetrista, Linda (Paul) Lintz of Lee's Summit, MO and Donna (Ryan) Zipf of Eagan and brothers, David (Karla) of Clearwater, FL and Kevin (Nancy) of Roseville; Godchildren, Emily Zipf and Isaac McKenzie; nieces and nephews: John (Sarah), Christopher (Shannon), Joshua (Christine) and Matthew Wagener; Katie (Zach), Luke (Cece) and Joseph McKenzie; Nicholas, Jack and Samuel Lintz; Jacob (Brittany), Jessie and Isaac McKenzie; Emily, Sarah and Eric Zipf and 7 great nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield, MN. Visitation will be 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield and will continue at the church on Monday one hour before the service. Interment will take place at 1:00 PM at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Pallbearers will be Christopher, Joshua and Matthew Wagener, Luke and Joseph McKenzie, Nicholas and Samuel Lintz and Eric Zipf. Memorials are preferred to RISE, Inc. 8406 Sunset Rd, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432 https://rise.org
