Gregory McKenzie

ST. ANTHONY — Gregory Ross McKenzie, age 56, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 at his brother Kevin's home surrounded by family. Greg was born in Traverse City, MI on June 24, 1966 to Ronald and Cecilia (Matthys) McKenzie and moved to Northfield, MN at the age of 5. He attended Northfield High School, where he ran cross country and participated in 4-H. He enjoyed biking, swimming, bowling and baseball. Greg worked at Rise, Inc. (Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park) from 1987 to present.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Sunday, November 13, 2022
3:00PM-5:00PM
Nov 14
Visitation
Monday, November 14, 2022
9:00AM-9:50AM
Nov 14
Funeral
Monday, November 14, 2022
10:00AM
