Gordon V. Jorgenson

LAKEVILLE — Gordon Victor Jorgenson, 89, formerly of Northfield and Columbia Heights, died Dec. 22, 2022, in Lakeville. Predeceased by parents, Agnes (Ronholdt) and Noel; a brother, Robert; and his wife of 57 years, Yvonne. Survived by son Eric of Minneapolis and daughter Beth (Blake) of Northfield; grandchildren Ryan (Alicia), Michael, Scott (Melania), Lydia, and Claire; great-grandchild, Leif.

