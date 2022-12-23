Gordon V. Jorgenson

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
LAKEVILLE — Gordon Victor Jorgenson, 89, formerly of Northfield and Columbia Heights, died Dec. 22, 2022, in Lakeville. Predeceased by parents, Agnes (Ronholdt) and Noel; a brother, Robert; and his wife of 57 years, Yvonne. Survived by son Eric of Minneapolis and daughter Beth (Blake) of Northfield; grandchildren Ryan (Alicia), Michael, Scott (Melania), Lydia, and Claire; great-grandchild, Leif.
Gordon was born January 3, 1933 at Sunburg, Minnesota, in Kandiyohi County. He started school a year early in order to have classmates--there was no other kid in the area his age. As a teenager, he helped his dad, an electrician, wire barns and farmhouses around Sunburg. He graduated from Kerkhoven High in 1950. The language spoken at home was Norwegian and, while proud of his Scandinavian heritage, Gordon worked hard to purge Norwegian accents from his English. He succeeded, except for when excited or angry--a source of amusement to his kids. Gordon went to St. Olaf College, in Northfield, and majored in physics. He met Yvonne (Bottem) at St. Olaf and they married on July 13, 1957. After graduating college in 1954, he worked in science/technology/research over a 45-year career, the last 25 at Honeywell. Gordon and Yvonne raised their family in Columbia Heights, where they were regulars in neighborhood bowling leagues and church card clubs. Gordon never said "No"- or even "In a minute"- to a game of catch: just dropped what he was doing and got his glove. He seemed quite pleased that his daughter enjoyed playing with plastic dinosaurs more than with Barbie dolls. Gordon was a "pretty good" math tutor, maybe a little impatient with slow learners, though his daughter wouldn't know. Possibly a better dad than physicist. In retirement Gordon and Yvonne were avid travelers - to the British Isles and Norway, Australia and New Zealand, Canada's Maritime provinces, an Alaskan cruise. Gordon composed meticulous travelogues that, frankly, aren't fun to read. His grandchildren adored him. In a high-school essay, Gordon wrote that the longer he went to school, the more he liked it. Maybe he was angling for a good grade, but he always valued education, loved learning, and was curious about everything.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts preferred to St. Olaf College. [A private ceremony is planned.]